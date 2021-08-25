Paparazzi files: From Kareena Kapoor to Kajol, Bollywood celebs captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

B-town beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, Ananya Panday and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kareena and her son Taimur Ali Khan were seen leaving their Mumbai residence as they headed out for a road trip.

Actors Pooja Bhatt and Sunny Deol were captured by the paparazzi during the shoot of their upcoming project. Meanwhile, Kajol was papped in Juhu.

Radhika Madan and Sara Ali Khan were seen at the Mumbai airport before they jetted out for a trip.

Rakul Preet, Ananya Panday, Emraan Hashmi and others were also spotted in the city.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 09:08 PM IST