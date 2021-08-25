e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 09:08 PM IST

Paparazzi files: From Kareena Kapoor to Kajol, Bollywood celebs captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Radhika Madan and Sara Ali Khan were seen at the Mumbai airport before they jetted out for a trip.
FPJ Web Desk
Paparazzi files: From Kareena Kapoor to Kajol, Bollywood celebs captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai | Viral Bhayani

B-town beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, Ananya Panday and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kareena and her son Taimur Ali Khan were seen leaving their Mumbai residence as they headed out for a road trip.

Actors Pooja Bhatt and Sunny Deol were captured by the paparazzi during the shoot of their upcoming project. Meanwhile, Kajol was papped in Juhu.

Rakul Preet, Ananya Panday, Emraan Hashmi and others were also spotted in the city.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 09:08 PM IST
