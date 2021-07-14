Paparazzi Files: Disha Patani, Yami Gautam, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood celebs step out in Mumbai

Disha Patani, Yami Gautam, Malaika Arora and Khushi Kapoor were among the other celebrities spotted in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Disha Patani ditched her signature style for an Adidas tracksuit as she stepped out for a salon session in town.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora once again made heads turn with her athleisure ensemble. She was seen in a black co-ord set by Reebok.

Yami Gautam, who recently tied the knot with 'Uri' filmmaker Aditya Dhar, was spotted in Bandra. She wore a green and red salwar-suit and added red bangles to complete her look.

Khushi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi were spotted outside their gyms while Chitrangada Sen was seen leaving a clinic in Khar.

Actress Geeta Basra, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Harbhajan Singh, was seen leaving the hospital with her family.

Check out the pictures here: