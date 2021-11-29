Paparazzi Files: Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some celebs were spotted at the airport, others got papped as they stepped out for the personal and professional work.

Deepika got papped at a private airport in the city as she jetted off to an undisclosed location. She looked stunning as ever in denim outfit. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress also stopped and posed for the shutterbugs before going through the security checks at the airport.

Sidharth Malhotra got clicked by the paparazzi as he stepped out of his car. He was spotted in a black zipper jacket and graphic printed joggers.

Ayushmann and Vaani, who are geared up for the release of their upcoming film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', were papped in chic athleisure wear as they got into their characters from the film during the promotions.

On the other hand, actress Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted outside a clinic in Bandra.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sidharth Malhotra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vaani and Ayushmann | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Daisy Shah | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Elli Avram | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neha Bhasin | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 07:20 PM IST