Paparazzi Files: Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanya Malhotra and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While Sara got papped outside her gym and Vikrant Massey and Sanya were spotted as they stepped out to promote their film 'Love Hostel, other celebs were spotted at locations in the city.

The star cast of 'Gehraiyaan', including Deepika, Ananya and Sidhant, were spotted in Bandra.

Ananya kept her look basic and simple in a black crop top with an inverted sweetheart cut out held together with a string. She styled it with a pair of high-waist baggy red pants. On the other hand, Deepika wore a denim bodysuit teamed with printed denim joggers.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sidhant Chaturvedi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vikrant Massey | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanya Malhotra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alka Yagnik | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shamita Shetty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:24 PM IST