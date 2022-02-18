Paparazzi Files: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shibani Dandekar and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma, Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

While some celebs got papped at Mumbai airport, others were spotted at different locations across the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Shibani Dandekar, who is all set to tie the knot with Farhan Akhtar on February 19, was spotted in the city in a black sweatshirt and shorts with black footwear.

Deepika looked stunning in a black and white outfit as she stepped out to promote her film 'Gehraiyaan'. She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria, Twinkle Khanna, Kapil Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Twinkle Khanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shibani Dandekar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kapil Sharma | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anusha Dandekar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rubina Dilaik | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Abhimanyu Dassani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jay Bhanushali | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 05:53 PM IST