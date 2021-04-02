Paparazzi Files: Aryan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others spotted in Mumbai

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's soon Aryan, who recently grabbed headlines for attending IPL 2021 auction, was spotted at a clinic in Mumbai's Juhu area.
Clad in an all-black ensemble, Aryan was seen wearing a black face mask and sunglasses.
Meanwhile, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked by the shutterbugs in Bandra. She was seen in a casual look as she stepped out in town.
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Ridhima was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off with her daughter Samaira.
Shraddha Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Genelia Deshmukh were among the other stars spotted in Mumbai.
Check out the pictures here:
