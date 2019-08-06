Bollywood

Paparazzi Files: Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, and others clicked

Many Bollywood celebs were spotted by paparazzi around Mumbai.

Many Bollywood celebs were spotted by paparazzi around Mumbai. Vidya Balan was spotted at the airport in a casual attire that stood out with her mustard long jacket. Nora Fatehi was clicked by paps at the airport, she was in traditional white anarkali. ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ actor Varun Sharma was snapped at airport. Manish Paul posed for media at the airport yesterday.

Arjun Kapoor was snapped outside the dubbing in Mumbai. The actor is dubbing for ‘Panipat’ movie character ‘Sadashivrao Bhau’. Ananya Pandey was off to Lucknow she snapped at the airport. Malaika Arora continued with her gym sessions as she was clicked by paps outside ‘I Think Fitness’.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

