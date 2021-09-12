Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office; Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora and others clicked in Mumbai

After almost seven months of giving birth to her second son Jeh, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned to the sets of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

On Sunday, she was spotted leaving her residence for the shoot of the flm.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Besides Kareena, the Hindi version also features Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus films 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was spotted at the filmmaker's office after a dubbing session. She looked elegant in an all-white salwar suit.

Preity Zinta was spotted at a nail salon in Bandra while Neha Kakkar was papped at the sets of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

