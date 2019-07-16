Bollywood

Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Sania Mirza and others snapped around the city

By FPJ Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge caught by the lenses of paparazzi in the city.

Alia Bhatt will soon kick start her shooting for ‘Sadak 2’, which will be direct by her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, but it seems she is going to spend some time with mommy. Today Alia and Soni Razdan were spotted at the International Airport of Mumbai.

Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech had some great time and dinner at Yauatcha in BKC with friends Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge, Sania Mirza with son Izhaan and Ashish Chaudhary. Aditya Roy Kapur snapped at Mumbai airport today. ‘Dangal’ girl Fatima Sana Shaikh clicked by paps at the airport. Junior Pataudi Ibrahim Ali Khan snapped while driving in the city.

Alia and Soni Razdan were spotted at the International Airport of Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt were spotted at the International Airport of Mumbai.
Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech had some great time and dinner at Yauatcha in BKC with friends.
Aditya Roy Kapur snapped at Mumbai airport today.
‘Dangal’ girl Fatima Sana Shaikh clicked by paps at the airport.
Junior Pataudi Ibrahim Ali Khan snapped while driving in the city.
Varun Dhawan Spotted at dance class in Andheri
Rakul Preet Singh snapped at Anushka Yoga
Actor Sahil Salathia at airport with his pet DAAKU
Photos by Viral Bhayani

