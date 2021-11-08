Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan among others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some of them were snapped at Mumbai airport, other got papped at various other places in the city as they stepped out for the personal and professional work.

Ranbir was spotted outside a clinic in the city and on the other hand, his ladylove Alia Bhatt was photographed as she arrived at the airport.

Alia opted for a soothing ethnic look and was seen donning an all-white salwar suit. She kept her hair open while her face was sans makeup.

Aamir Khan was also clicked in the city during a casual outing on Monday afternoon.

While Sara Ali Khan was spotted in an salwar suit in Santacruz, her best friend Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside a clinic in Bandra.

Actress Ananya Panday was snapped at a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vidyut Jammwal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alaya F | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nikki Tamboli | Photo by Viral Bhayani

