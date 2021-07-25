Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter were among the other celebrities who were spotted in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Alia Bhatt was captured by the shutterbugs in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress was seen wearing an oversized tie-dye sweatshirt with a pair of black flared jeans and heels. She tied her hair in a ponytail and added white hoops to complete her look.