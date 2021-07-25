Bollywood

Updated on

Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter were among the other celebrities who were spotted in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Viral Bhayani

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter were among the other celebrities who were spotted in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Alia Bhatt was captured by the shutterbugs in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress was seen wearing an oversized tie-dye sweatshirt with a pair of black flared jeans and heels. She tied her hair in a ponytail and added white hoops to complete her look.

Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Photos by Viiral Bhayani
Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai

On Sunday morning, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jetted off to Kargil for the trailer launch of their upcoming war drama 'Shershaah'.

Karan was seen in a yellow ensemble at the Mumbai airport. He wore a yellow hoodie by Balenciaga and paired it with a colourful facemask, black pants, yellow sneakers and a duffle bag.

Meanwhile, Kiara kept it casual by opting for a basic white t-shirt and blue denims. She added a camouflage print bomber jacket and knee high suede boots to amp up her look.

Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Photos by Viiral Bhayani
Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Photos by Viiral Bhayani
Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Photos by Viiral Bhayani
Paparazzi Files: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and other celebrities clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Malaika Arora, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shruti Haasan and Soha Ali Khan were also spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in