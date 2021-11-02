Paparazzi Files: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and other B-Town celebrities spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While Akshay and Katrina were spotted at the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for promotions of their much-awaited film 'Sooryavanshi', other celebs were spotted in different parts of the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the Mumbai airport today morning. Reportedly, he jetted off to Delhi to be with his family during Diwali.

Actress Sunny Leone was also spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday with her husband Daniel Weber and their three kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi were spotted at T-Series office in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Akshay Kumar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Leone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Leone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ajay Devgn | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aayush Sharma | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jasmin Bhasin | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Emraan Hashmi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Abhay Deol and Karan Deol | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 07:48 PM IST