Paparazzi Files: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood stars snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was spotted with his co-star Vaani Kapoor, in Mumbai, on Wednesday. They were captured by the shutterbugs after a promotional event for their upcoming film 'Bellbottom'.

'Bell Bottom' is an espionage thriller featuring Akshay in the titular role. Actress Vaani Kapoor plays his love interest.

The film will be released on August 19.Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was seen during the promotions of his upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', which is releasing on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film also stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Ajay's wife, actress Kajol and their daughter Nysa also arrived at the screening of the film, in Mumbai.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang were spotted in Bandra.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were among the other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:05 PM IST