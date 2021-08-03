Paparazzi Files: Akshay Kumar jets off for 'Bell Bottom' trailer launch; Disha Patani spotted at event in Mumbai

Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor were spotted at the international airport here on Tuesday, as they left for Delhi to launch the trailer of their upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'. Akshay was also accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
This will be the first big film promotion taking place in New Delhi from the time the Covid-19 pandemic started.
Producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted leaving for the capital.
Actress Disha Patani was seen at the Drools Meet & Greet held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.
The pet love interacted with fans and pet parents. She also spoke about feeding the strays and appealed to donate for the cause along with the spokesperson Dr. Shashank Sinha - National sales director, Drools.
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the Maddock Office while actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at Matrix office in Santa Cruz.
Randeep Hooda, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shehnaaz Gill were among the other celebs spotted in town on Tuesday.
