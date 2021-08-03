Paparazzi Files: Akshay Kumar jets off for 'Bell Bottom' trailer launch; Disha Patani spotted at event in Mumbai

Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor were spotted at the international airport here on Tuesday, as they left for Delhi to launch the trailer of their upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'. Akshay was also accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

This will be the first big film promotion taking place in New Delhi from the time the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted leaving for the capital.