Paparazzi Files: Aamir Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Kartik Aaryan and other B-town celebs clicked

Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela also spotted at the airport as they flew for work commitments.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria who will be seen together in 'Marjaavaan' spotted on the Mumbai airport. Aamir khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela also spotted at the airport as they flew for work commitments.

Fitness enthusiast Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Kartik Aaryan were spotted outside their gym. Also Shamita Shetty snapped by paps at a special walkathon. Kareena Kapoor Khan who is back in town was clicked by shutterbugs at Mehboob studio.

