Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 07:55 PM IST

Paparazzi Files: Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other b-town celebs captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Bipasha Basu and Sunny Leone were clicked with their husbands. Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta were also spotted in Mumbai.
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actor Aamir Kha, who recently wrapped up the production of his much-awaited movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', was spotted at the Kalina airport on Sunday.

The shoot for the comedy-drama wrapped up in Mumbai on Friday. He was captured by paps as he jetted off from the city.

Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday stepped out to play football with his friends. He was spotted in Mumbai.

Bipasha Basu and Sunny Leone were clicked with their husbands. Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta were also spotted in Mumbai.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 07:55 PM IST
