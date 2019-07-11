Paparazzi Diaries: Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, and others spotted around the city

<p>It was a heavy day for paparazzi as lot of Bollywood stars stepped out and headed towards their work commitments and appearances. Mumbai airport witnessed Sara Ali Khan who went on vacation with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. They arrived at midnight.</p><p>Meanwhile Anil Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra were also spotted at the airport earlier today.</p><p>Arjun Kapoor who just came back from his vacation was seen at Anand Pandit’s Office in Mumbai. Vivek Oberoi was spotted outside the dubbing studio in Juhu. Parineeti who is busy with her badminton training was seen at Khar Gymkhana. She also took pictures with her little adorable fans.</p><p>Kriti Sanon and Diljith Dosanjh were at the song launch for their upcoming movie ‘Arjun Patiala’.</p><p>Others snapped include, Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel at Hakkasan in Bandra. Yami Gautam seen outside BBlunt salon in city. Taapsee Pannu snapped at Kromakay in Juhu. And Alia Bhatt was spotted outside her friend’s residence in Juhu. Richa Chada was snapped at Farmers’ Café in Bandra today morning.</p>.<p>Photos by Viral Bhayani</p>.Super 30 Screening: Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in attendance.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>