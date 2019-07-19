Paparazzi Diaries: Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Rani Mukerji and others spotted

It seems Bollywood celebs have enjoyed their monsoon for a while and now they’re out and about their daily routine around Mumbai. Rumoured couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborthy were caught by shutterbugs outside ‘The Boston Butt’ in Bandra.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput and ‘Bahubali’ actress Tamannaah Bhatia snapped by paps outside Nara Thai restaurant in BKC. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani clicked together as they went for dinner in Bastian in Bandra.

Ishan Khatter spotted at PVR in Juhu. Elli Avrram clicked in Bandra outside a clinic. Meanwhile Sonakshi Sinha who is busy with her two major movie promotions ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ was all smiles to lenses with Varun Sharma at Mumbai airport.