'Pant pehenna bhul gayi': Malaika Arora trolled for her outfit; watch video

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted in outside a clinic in Santacruz on Thursday afternoon.

The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' fame never misses a chance to make heads turn everytime she steps out. The diva is well known for her exquisite sense of style, however, Malaika is often judged for the way she dresses.

According to recent photos and a video shared by a paparazzi on social media, the fashionista and fitness enthusiast can be seen sporting an oversized white shirt and a beige sweater.

She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with high-heeled boots.

Moments after the video was shared on Instagram, fans dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments sections. However, several users trolled Malaika for her outfit and some even dropped mean comments on the post.

"Bora kaha se utha li," a user wrote.

"Mere dada ji ke pass, same sweater hai," another user commented.

A user commented, "Lagta hai jald baji me pent pehna bhul gai." On the hand hand, a user wrote in the comments section, "Didn’t understand the concept .. she is feeling cold or not."

"It seems she forgot to wear something… style looks incomplete," read a comment on the video.

"These clothes look so silly to be worn on Mumbai streets on a 50yr old woman and go around… makes no sense," read another comment.

"..I thought she is wearing skin colour bottom then u have to see where the shoes ends," a user wrote.

"Lag raha ha pent ki jagah jersey daal li @malaikaaroraofficial ne," a netizen wrote.

In an earlier interview, Malaika had said that women are always judged for their hemlines and necklines, adding that dressing is a personal choice and people should live and let live instead of telling others what kind of clothes to wear.

"A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline. I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?'" she had said.

"If I feel comfortable and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika has worked as a VJ, model and reality show judge. She is best known for featuring in songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Kaal Dhamaal' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and is mother to 19 years old son Arhaan Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:14 PM IST