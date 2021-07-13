'Pankaj Tripathi must be tired...': Tweeple react to trailer of Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi'

The trailer of Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar's 'Mimi' was officially released on Tuesday.
While Kriti plays the titular role, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a driver who also strikes a deal with a foreign couple looking for a surrogate.
He convinces Kriti’s character to become that surrogate in exchange for Rs 20 lakh, only to realise later that the biological parents do not want the child.
The film touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it.
Touted to be a heartening blend of comedy and compassion, 'Mimi' will premier on Netflix on July 30.
Minutes after the trailer of the film was released, Twitterati just can't have enough of it. While some are amazed at the choice of surrogacy as the topic, others can't stop raving about Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon.
Here's how netizens reacted:
Fans also praised the performance of Pankaj Tripathi in the film who convincingly plays a small-town agent.
'Mimi' reunites Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan after their hit romantic-comedy 'Luka Chuppi.'
It is also the latest collaboration between Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon after films 'Raabta', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Arjun Patiala'.
Fans also remember Kriti's striking camaraderie with Pankaj Tripathi as father-daughter in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles opposite Kriti.
