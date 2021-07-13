'Pankaj Tripathi must be tired...': Tweeple react to trailer of Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi'

The trailer of Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar's 'Mimi' was officially released on Tuesday.

While Kriti plays the titular role, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a driver who also strikes a deal with a foreign couple looking for a surrogate.

He convinces Kriti’s character to become that surrogate in exchange for Rs 20 lakh, only to realise later that the biological parents do not want the child.

The film touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it.

Touted to be a heartening blend of comedy and compassion, 'Mimi' will premier on Netflix on July 30.