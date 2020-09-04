Pankaj Tripathi Birthday special: From 'Newton' to 'Sacred Games', National Award winning actor's best performances

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with small roles in films like 'Omakara' and 'Run', is one of the most sought after actors today. He has proved his acting prowess with back to back stellar performances and has also won a National Film Award for his role in Rajkummar Rao's 'Newton'. The actor, who was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', is currently gearing up for the release of Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83' and web series 'Mirzapur 2'.
In a recent interview, Tripathi had said that a big part of his success is choosing the right roles. "As an actor, I choose my characters and stories with great precision," he pointed out.
On his birthday, here are some of his notable performances and roles that have managed to strike a chord with the audiences:
1. Masaan
The Neeraj Ghaywan film featured Vicky Kausal, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Richa Chaddha in pivotal roles. In 'Masaan', four lives intersect along the Ganges in Varanasi – a lower-caste boy in hopeless love, a daughter ridden with guilt of a sexual encounter ending in a tragedy, a father with a fading morality, and a spirited child yearning for a family. All of them long to escape the moralistic small-town in which they are confined. In the film, Tripathi essayed the subtle role of Richa Chaddha's co-worker Safhya Ji. 'Masaan' took a trip to Cannes Film Festival and even won two prizes and received a standing ovation.
2. Gangs of Wasseypur
Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller featured Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Huma Qureshi and Vineet Kumar Singh. In the cult-classic Pankaj played the role of Sultan Qureshi, which became one of his most loved characters.
3. Mirzapur
Set in the Uttar Pradesh small town of Mirzapur, the show takes the audiences into a dark and complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. The first part revolved around a crime lord named Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and how his empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu (Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey), get associated with his business. There's trouble when Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna (Divyenndu) gets threatened by their presence.
Season two of the popular crime drama will release on October 23, cast member Ali Fazal confirmed on Monday. Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur will return reprising their roles from the first season, as will Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.
4. Newton
'Newton', directored by Amit V. Masurkar, was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. It deals with the ideological battle between the government and Maoists and he story of the film revolves around a young government employee Newton Kumar — essayed by the critically acclaimed Rajkummar Rao — who is sent out to execute an election in a Maoist-prone area in Chhattisgarh. Tripathi played the role of assistant commandant Aatma Singh in the black comedy, which won the Best Hindi Language Feature Film too at National Awards 2018.
Sacred Games
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the blockbuster web series stars award-winning talents Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Khan plays a Sikh cop in the TV series while Siddiqui plays a Mumbai-based crime lord. Pankaj Tripathi was seen in the role of a godman in the of the popular Netflix series Sacred Games. He has said that the role was his most challenging and toughest. The series also featured actors like Kubra Sait, Surveen Chawla, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koekchlin and Ranvir Shorey.
Criminal Justice
'Criminal Justice' was first shown in 2008. It starred Ben Whishaw as Ben Coulter, a young man who is accused of murder after a drunken and drug-filled night out, though is unable to remember committing the crime. It was directed by Otto Bathurst and Luke Watson. In 2009, the second series featured Maxine Peake as troubled housewife Juliet Miller whose husband was stabbed in their bed. Yann Demange and Marc Jobst directed the second series.
In the Hindi version of the crime drama, while Vikrant Massey slips into the played by Ben Whishaw, Pankaj Tripathi essayed the role of a sleazy low-down lawyer.
