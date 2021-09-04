Pankaj Tripathi Birthday Special: From 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to 'Mirzapur', 5 best performances of the actor

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a small role in 'Run', has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry.

Tripathi was born on 5 September, 1976, in Bihar. He is the youngest one amongst the four siblings.

Tripathi, who is one of the most-loved actors, moved to Mumbai in 2004 and his ultimate dream was to be a part of the Hindi film industry. With his hard work and dedication, it didn't take him much time to accomplish his dream.

It was his role in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' that got the audience to take note of his talent. Since then, Tripathi has continued to give one outstanding performance after the other and in fact, he even won the National Film Award – Special Mention for his role in 'Newton' that was India's official entry to the Oscars.

He proved himself as a versatile actor every time he appeared on the screen and has been a part of many successful web series on the OTT platform.

As Tripathi celebrates his 45th birthday, here is a list of some of the most memorable performances by the actor.

Gangs of Wasseypur

'Gangs of Wasseypur' is an action crime thriller film. With his impeccable acting skills, Tripathi managed to grab the attention of the audience. The film and his performance were applauded by fans and critics alike.

Newton

It is a black comedy genre film made in 2017. 'Newton' had its world premiere in the Forum section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. The film received universal acclaim, securing eight nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Tripathi.

He once again portrayed a challenging role and won a special mention at 65th National Film Awards.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a 2017 romantic comedy film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari based on Nicolas Barreau's novel, The Ingredients of Love.

In this film, Tripathi played the role of a father and was appreciated for the same. The father and daughter duo in the film was loved by the audience.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' had received highly positive reviews from critics with praise for its heartwarming and realistic story.

Stree

Stree is a 2018 horror comedy film. It was a huge success of that year. Pankaj Tripathi's role left people in laughter and his dialogue "Sabka aadhar link hai iske paas!" stuck in viewer’s mind.

Mirzapur

One of the most successful web series, 'Mirzapur', portrayed Pankaj as Kaleen Bhaiya.

His character and several dialogues are still loved by fans.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 08:13 PM IST