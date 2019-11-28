Panipat: Kriti Sanon’s dialogue about Mastani receives flak from Peshwa Bajirao’s descendant, says he’ll go to court

Arjun Kapoor’s, ‘Panipat’ has landed in another controversy as Peshwa Bajirao’s descendant has objected to a dialogue in the trailer.

After the Afghan embassy sent a letter regarding Sanjay Dutt’s character, Ahmad Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’, a descendant of Peshwa Bajiroa has objected to a dialogue in its trailer. The descendant claims that the dialogue besmirches the image of the great Maratha leader Peshwa Bajirao.

Bollywood is about to witness its next periodical drama, 'Panipat', with top stars from Bollywood. The periodical drama is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761. The movie is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

Since the trailer was launched, the movie has been landing up in a lot of controversies. A descendant of Peshwa Bajirao has now objected to a dialogue in the trailer.

The dialogue is delivered by Kriti Sanon, who’s playing the role of Parvatibai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao. Sadashiv Rao is the nephew of Peshwa Bajirao. The descendant has also warned the makers that he will move to court if the required changes are not made.

In the trailer, Kriti says, “Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain (I have heard whenever Peshwa goes to battle alone, he returns with a Mastani).”