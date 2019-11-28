Panipat: Kriti Sanon’s dialogue about Mastani receives flak from Peshwa Bajirao’s descendant, says he’ll go to court

Arjun Kapoor’s, ‘Panipat’ has landed in another controversy as Peshwa Bajirao’s descendant has objected to a dialogue in the trailer.
After the Afghan embassy sent a letter regarding Sanjay Dutt’s character, Ahmad Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’, a descendant of Peshwa Bajiroa has objected to a dialogue in its trailer. The descendant claims that the dialogue besmirches the image of the great Maratha leader Peshwa Bajirao.
Bollywood is about to witness its next periodical drama, 'Panipat', with top stars from Bollywood. The periodical drama is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761. The movie is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.
Since the trailer was launched, the movie has been landing up in a lot of controversies. A descendant of Peshwa Bajirao has now objected to a dialogue in the trailer.
The dialogue is delivered by Kriti Sanon, who’s playing the role of Parvatibai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao. Sadashiv Rao is the nephew of Peshwa Bajirao. The descendant has also warned the makers that he will move to court if the required changes are not made.
In the trailer, Kriti says, “Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain (I have heard whenever Peshwa goes to battle alone, he returns with a Mastani).”
Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur who’s the eighth-generation descendant of the Peshwa Bajirao has objected to the said dialogue and sent a notice to the director and producers of the historical drama.
Calling the dialogue objectionable, he told FirstPost, “The particular dialogue in the movie — ‘whenever Peshwa returns from battleground, he brings one Mastani’ — is in bad taste and highly objectionable. The way it has been used, presents a bad picture of not only Mastani Sahiba but also of the Peshwa to our audience and to young minds unaware of Maratha history. Mastani Bai was the bona fide wife of Peshwa Baji Rao and not just another woman.”
He added, “After seeing that portion in the trailer of the movie, I have sent notices to the producers and the director to remove that portion or make necessary changes. If they don’t respond, I’ll move court against them.”
The makers or the cast of the film, haven't spoken up the controversy yet. The film is set to release on December 6, 2019.