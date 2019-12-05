Panipat early reviews: Arjun Kapoor's historical drama gets mixed reactions

Bollywood is about to witness its next periodical drama, 'Panipat', with top stars from Bollywood. The periodical drama is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761.

The movie that's hitting the theatres tomorrow is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

Since the trailer was launched, the movie has been landing up in a lot of controversies.

The movie was compared to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' and netizens brutally trolled Arjun's acting skills. There was also a controversy regarding a dialogue mouthed by Kriti Sanon.

Peshwa Bajirao’s descendant had objected to a dialogue in the trailer. Before that, Afghan embassy had sent a letter regarding Sanjay Dutt’s character, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Despite of all these controversies, Taran Adarsh's review says it's 'gripping'. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the review of 'Panipat.'

His tweet read, "#OneWordReview...#Panipat: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Ashutosh Gowariker gets it right... Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of #Marathas... Patchy first half... Brilliant second half... Battle portions terrific... Sanju fiery, Arjun effective, Kriti excels. #PanipatReview"