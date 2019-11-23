Panipat: Arjun Kapoor echoes 'victory cry of Shiva' in new song 'Mann Mein Shiva'

New Delhi: Adding to the curiosity of his fans Arjun Kapoor shared the second song 'Mann Mein Shiva' from the magnum opus 'Panipat.' Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old actor shared the song and captioned the post as, " The victory cry of Shiva echoes loud! #MannMeinShiva from #Panipat out now!"

The three-minute-nine-second song is an energetic song immersed in the devotion of Lord Shiva, the song hails the praises of Shiva in the backdrop of warfare and battlefields. Penned by Javed Akhtar the song is crooned by Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar and Padmanabh Gaikwad.