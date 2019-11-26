Panipat: Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon engage in their version of candy crush

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are busy promoting their upcoming period drama film Panipat. The film revolves around the third battle of Panipat. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao, while Kriti Sanon will be seen portraying the character of Parvati bai.

Amidst their promotion, the two actors were seen goofing around in Juhu beach. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Kriti. In the picture, Arjun can be seen on one knee offering candy floss to Kriti Sanon. Along with the picture, he wrote, “In this digital time of Candy Crush, we can all do with a bit of the outdoors & Candy Floss too…”