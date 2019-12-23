Panga: Kangana Ranaut turns into a Railway employee, issues tickets at CSMT for promotions

Kangana Ranaut and her team had the most unique idea for promoting her upcoming sports drama, 'Panga'. Kangana Ranaut turned herself into a railway employee and issued tickets at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.

Kangana was promoting her film ahead of the trailer launch today and chose to engage with her fans in an interesting way by teasing her character. Last seen in 'Judgementall Hain Kya', Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the sports drama.

In the pictures, Kangana can be seen in a simple white salwar suit.