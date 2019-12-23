Panga: Kangana Ranaut turns into a Railway employee, issues tickets at CSMT for promotions

Kangana Ranaut and her team had the most unique idea for promoting her upcoming sports drama, 'Panga'. Kangana Ranaut turned herself into a railway employee and issued tickets at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.
Kangana was promoting her film ahead of the trailer launch today and chose to engage with her fans in an interesting way by teasing her character. Last seen in 'Judgementall Hain Kya', Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the sports drama.
In the pictures, Kangana can be seen in a simple white salwar suit.
The movie is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has given us an amazing film in the form of the critically acclaimed 'Nil Battey Sannata' which starred Swara Bhasker. Since a year, the director has been working on one of her most anticipated projects 'Panga', starring Kangana Ranaut.
'Panga' is based on the life of a national level Kabaddi player from India, which follows her triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes the stereotypes with the help of love and family support.
Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is slated to release on Jan 24, 2020 and stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chaddha besides Kangana.
