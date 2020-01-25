'Panga' box office collections: Kangana Ranaut's sports-drama mints around Rs 3 crores on day one

Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Panga', which also features Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta, has managed around Rs 3 crores on its initial release day.
Film critic and expert Taran Adarsh shared the details on his twitter handle, "#Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 2.70 cr. #India biz."
The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial revolves around a mother's wish to pursue her career in 'Kabaddi'.
In the movie, Jaya (Kangana Ranaut), makes an inspiring comeback with support from her family and friends.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)