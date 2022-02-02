Pandit Birju Maharaj Birth Anniversary: From 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' to 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe', songs choreographed by the Kathak legend

Legend Pandit Birju Maharaj mesmerised several generations of artists and audiences worldwide with his Kathak skills.

Born on 4th February 1938 as Brijmohan Mishra, he started teaching the dance form at the age of 13, at the Sangeet Bharti in New Delhi. His father, also known as Acchan Maharaj, was a court dancer in Raigarh princely state.

Maharaj received his Kathak training by his uncles Lachhu Maharaj and Shambhu Maharaj and his father. He took his family legacy forward by making a name in the world of classical dancing.

Maharaj established Kalashram that imparts training in the field of Kathak in the capital city of India.

ALSO READ Pandit Birju Maharaj teams up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi

Considered one of the most prominent classical dancers of India, Pandit Birju Maharaj was one of the rare artists who was able to create a link between classical dance form and Bollywood.

Honoured with one of the highest Indian civilian honour, the Padma Vibudhan, Maharaj was also awarded National Film Award for his choreography in the film 'Vishwaroopam'.

He breathed his last on January 16, 2022. The maestro was 83 when he suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday, reportedly while doing what he knew the best- dance.

On his birth anniversary, here's a look at Pandit Birju Maharaj's choreography in Indian films.

Advertisement

1) Mohe Rang Do Laal - Bajirao Mastani

2) Unnai Kaanadhu Naan - Vishwaroopam

Advertisement

3) Kaahe Chhed Mohe - Devdas

Advertisement

4) Instrumental - Dil To Pagal Hain

5) Aan Milo Sajna - Gadar

6) In Aankhon Ki Masti - Umrao Jaan

7) Jagaave Saari Raina - Dedh Ishqiya

8) Humari Atariya Pe - Dedh Ishqiya

9) Ghar More Pardesiya - Kalank

10) Kanha Main Tose Haari - Shatranj Ke Khilari

ALSO READ Watch: Old video of late Pandit Birju Maharaj touching feet of young dancer goes viral

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 06:19 PM IST