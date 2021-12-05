Pan-India star Prabhas has his hands full of projects till 2023

Pan-India star Prabhas has been busy hopping on from sets to sets since the turn of the year. He has five big forthcoming films amongst which 'Radhe Shyam', 'Adipurush' and 'Salaar' are 2022 releases.

Prabhas' two upcoming big-budget magnum opus, 'Radhe Shyam' and Om Raut's mythological, sci-fi thriller 'Adipurush' are currently in post-production phases.

Having multiple commitments in his line ups, he is going through a jam-packed schedule and doesn't have any time to sign on other commitments for the next two years.

A source close to industry revealed, "Prabhas has been running through an extremely hectic shooting schedule. With five big films already lined up, he has no time for any new project. Prabhas will be busy with promotions and releases of big-budget films, Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush in 2022. Simultaneously, he will be on shoot for Project K with Deepika. Moving ahead with the extensive shooting regimes, Prabhas will have immense pressure in 2023 too, as he has Project K with Deepika and Sandeep Vanga's 'Spirit' releasing that year."

"Prabhas even got an offer from a brand very recently, but he declined it considering the multiple commitments he has to fulfill for the next two years", the source further added.

Prabhas is undoubtedly a renowned star who enjoys a global fandom. The actor's stature just keeps growing by the day.

As his fans are elated to see him back on-screen in a lover boy's hat after a long gap, Prabhas is all geared up to feature in multiple Pan-India films in different avatars in the year 2022 and 2023.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:15 PM IST