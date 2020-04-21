Palghar lynching: Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar condemn the 'heinous crime'

Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar and other celebrities have condemned the recent incident of mob lynching in Maharashtra's Palghar in which three people were beaten to death on suspicion of being thieves.

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and wrote, "Visuals of the elderly sadhu being beaten flashing on tv, very very disturbing. Merely on suspicion , they were mercilessly beaten to death. Very very disturbing . What were the cops doing? They just walked away!!????"