Palghar lynching: Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar condemn the 'heinous crime'

Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar and other celebrities have condemned the recent incident of mob lynching in Maharashtra's Palghar in which three people were beaten to death on suspicion of being thieves.
Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and wrote, "Visuals of the elderly sadhu being beaten flashing on tv, very very disturbing. Merely on suspicion , they were mercilessly beaten to death. Very very disturbing . What were the cops doing? They just walked away!!????"
'Veere Di Wedding' actress Swara Bhasker tweeted, "#palghar Highly condemnable! A shameful reflection of who we are as a society. Maybe a time for reflection.. when you breed a culture Violence & normalise mob justice on streets.. it comes home one day... this is a disease in our society allowed to fester & become a monster!"
After her tweet on the Palghar incident, Swara was accused of victim shaming. Replying to the tweet, she wrote, "No Mr. Singh! It’s not victim shaming.. it’s society shaming. We deserve to be shamed as a society for what we have become.. Don’t use big words just anywhere for the sake of using them! #falseaccusations"
Veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar also condemned the lynching and took to the micro-blogging site to condemn the barbaric crime. He wrote, "Those who are responsible for the lynching of the two seers and their driver should not be spared at any cost .There shouldn’t be any tolerance for a barbaric and heinous crime like lynching in a civilised society."
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan also questioned the incident and tweeted, "पूरा जीवन सनातन धर्म वाले साधु मार दिए गये (police) मूक दर्शक बनी रही क्यूँ #Palghar"
Palgarh Police on Sunday arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers, suspecting them as thieves.While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, 9 others have been sent to a juvenile home.
Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves, police said.
The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.
The Maharashtra government cracked the whip on Monday and ordered suspension of two cops in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident. Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh suspended Kasa police station’s Assistant Police Inspector Anandrao Kale and Sub-Inspector Sudhir Katare for alleged dereliction of duty.
