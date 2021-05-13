Pakistani actors, netizens slam Kangana Ranaut for supporting Israeli attack on Palestine

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been called out by netizens for supporting Israeli forces’ brutality in Palestine.

After being permanently banned from Twitter, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has now taken to Instagram to express her Islamophobic statements on the platform.

On Wednesday, Kangana expressed her controversial views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

"To save your nation and its people from radical Islamic terrorism is the fundamental right of every nation, India stands with Israel," the actor said.

"Those who think terrorism should be replied with dharna must learn from Israel. They will spread terrorism, if you respond strongly they will cry foul become victims if you do just dharna then they will blast your parliament and five-star hotels also, this is radical Islamic terrorism for you," she wrote on Instagram.