Pakistani actors, netizens slam Kangana Ranaut for supporting Israeli attack on Palestine

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been called out by netizens for supporting Israeli forces’ brutality in Palestine.
After being permanently banned from Twitter, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has now taken to Instagram to express her Islamophobic statements on the platform.
On Wednesday, Kangana expressed her controversial views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
"To save your nation and its people from radical Islamic terrorism is the fundamental right of every nation, India stands with Israel," the actor said.
"Those who think terrorism should be replied with dharna must learn from Israel. They will spread terrorism, if you respond strongly they will cry foul become victims if you do just dharna then they will blast your parliament and five-star hotels also, this is radical Islamic terrorism for you," she wrote on Instagram.
Pakistani actress Maya Ali and actor Muneeb Butt responded to her Instagram stories and criticized Kangana for her statements.
"I feel sorry for you. Get well soon Kangana Ranaut. One should have some humanity," Maya Ali wrote.
"To sick Kangana, shabash (kudos). Modi, RSS and the right-wing activists inspired by the worst Nazi regime would school us," Butt wrote, adding, "I wonder how much she is being paid by the BJP government to distract their people from Covid disaster their country is facing because of Modi's incompetence as a PM."
Here's how others reacted:
Last week Kangana had announced on Instagram that she has contracted coronavirus. However, her post was deleted by the social media platform, reportedly because she called the virus 'a small-time flu.'
Post the incident, the actor has been sharing Instagram stories claiming how she is not pleased with the platform as a user and will be happy to be 'banned' from there too.
A few days back, Twitter suspended Kangana's account on the platform, after a series of controversial tweets on the West Bengal elections triggered legal action upon her.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Tejas, Thalaivi and Dhaakad in her kitty.
