Pakistan minister requests UN to revoke Priyanka Chopra's Goodwill Ambassador for Peace status

Islamabad: A Pakistani minister has called for the removal of Indian star Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, accusing her of supporting the Indian government's recent decision on Kashmir.

In a letter, addressed to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the Bollywood actor supports the Indian government's policies on Kashmir.

She further alleged that Chopra is in favour of a "nuclear war" between India and Pakistan.

"Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister. All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms Chopra is supposed to uphold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace," Mazari wrote in the letter.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

The minister asked for Chopra's removal as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, which, she said, would otherwise become "a mockery globally".