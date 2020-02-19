'Pakistan army is getting donations from the world in the name of Kashmir': Adnan Sami

Unfortunately, I am going to go out on a limb, I feel that whenever there has been an attempt of such a kind, the Pakistan army has always stepped in and spoilt those possibilities of proper understanding. Because somewhere it does not suit their agenda to see friendships prevail

This is because one of the biggest thorns is Kashmir, and the Pakistan army is getting a tremendous amount of donations from the world in the name of Kashmir. The day that subject is resolved those donations will stop coming, and therefore there is going to be a big vacuum in the kitty which they have become used to.”

“If you look at the timelines, every time there has been a close possibility of friendship, you suddenly have a Kargil, or a Pulwama, Siachin, and so on.

These things have always happened when people have come close to finding friendship on an official level. This has always happened at the last minute, but this is not a coincidence, there is always a reason. So it is all economics,” he added.

