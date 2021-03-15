Pak singer Meesha Shafi faces 3 years of jail for falsely accusing Ali Zafar of sexual harassment

Pakistani singer Meesha Shaafi is facing up to three years of jail term for levelling false sexual harassment allegations against actor Ali Zafar, who's also worked in several Bollywood films.

Zafar was accused of sexual harassment by Meesha during the #MeeToo movement in 2018. Following the singer's allegations, Ali Zafar had filed a defamation case against her and eight other women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

According to latest reports, a court in Pakistan has awarded Meesha three years of jail term for levelling false allegations and 'causing irreparable damage to Ali's career.'

For those unversed, during the #MeeToo movement, Meesha had shared a statement which read, "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me even though I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children."