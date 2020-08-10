Pak sacks officers for allowing 'Hindi Medium' star Saba Qamar to film dance video at historical mosque

Pakistan's Punjab province government on Sunday sacked two senior officers for allowing 'Hindi Medium' star Saba Qamar to shoot a dance video at a historical mosque in the old city of Lahore.

An application is also filed in a police station here for registration of FIR against Saba Qamar and actor Bilal Saeed for violating the sanctity of the mosque.

"We have suspended two officers - a director and an assistant director - of the Auqaf Department for allegedly allowing the shooting of a dance video in Masjid Wazir Khan. An inquiry has been launched into the matter and those responsible will be punished," Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeed Hassan Shah told reporters on Sunday.

He said no one is allowed to violate the sanctity of mosques.

Following strong criticism and even death threats to actress Saba Qamar on social media, she apologised for her act.

"The BTS video that's been circulated on social media was just a circular movement to click stills for the poster of 'Qabool' depicting a happily married couple right after their Nikah. Despite this if we have unknowingly hurt anyone's sentiments. We apologise to you all with all our heart. Love & Peace," Qamar tweeted.