Pak actor Adnan Siddiqui apologises to Irrfan Khan, Sridevi's families for show host's 'callous' remark

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has apologised to the families of late Bollywood actors Sridevi and Irrfan Khan over "extremely callous" remarks made against them during live chat show "Jeeway Pakistan".

Host and leader of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Liaquat Hussain mocked that Siddiqui, who appeared on the show, had "saved lives" of two well-known stars by not doing movies with them.

Siddiqui, who starred opposite Sridevi in "Mom" and worked with Irrfan in "A Mighty Heart", didn't get the reference and in his explanation Liaquat said, "Look, you worked in 'Mom', Sridevi passed away. You worked with Irrfan Khan, and now he died." The host further said that the 50-year-old actor was offered "Mardaani 2" with Rani Mukerji and "Jism 2" with Bipasha Basu, and by not taking up these projects he had spared the lives of the other two actors.

On the show itself, Siddiqui expressed his displeasure over Liaquat's remarks, saying it was not a matter of joke and both the actors were really close to him.

He later took to social media where he called out the host's comments as an "unfortunate incident" and apologised for them.

"The anchor Aamir Liaquat joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it 'hitting below the belt'," he said in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram Saturday.