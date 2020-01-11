Paisa hi paisa hoga: Deepika Padukone's super expensive earrings are made out of coins

Deepika Padukone has been slaying her fashion game with her look book during the promotions of her recent release Chhapaak. From six yards of elegance by Sabyasachi, to printed and monochrome couture by international labels, the leggy lass makes for a style icon sans debate.
That being said, Deepika has been called out by the fashion police several times for disastrous moments, whenever her stylist is on a holiday. Coping with the trends, Padukone is back with her elegant couture, like the recent all-white ensemble she wore at another promotional event.
The 34-year-old opted for Fyodor Golan’s spring summer 2020 collection dress ensemble paired with nude heels and some quirky accessories. Padukone wore Athena hoops by The Olio Stories that are basically earring made with coins. The offbeat pair costs Rs 8200.
Deepika essays the central role in Chhapaak, which revolves around the story of a real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also marks Padukone's production debut in Bollywood.
Earlier this week, Padukone had joined a student protest against violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which drew criticism from some quarters while many others praised the actor for her decision.
On the other hand, the film was declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry for throwing light on a serious social issue.
'Chhapaak' is helmed by director Meghna Gulzar who is known for her outstanding work in blockbuster hit 'Raazi', and also stars Vikrant Massey. According to Box Office reports, the film had a slow start on day one, minting only Rs 4.7 crore.
