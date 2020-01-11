Paisa hi paisa hoga: Deepika Padukone's super expensive earrings are made out of coins

Deepika Padukone has been slaying her fashion game with her look book during the promotions of her recent release Chhapaak. From six yards of elegance by Sabyasachi, to printed and monochrome couture by international labels, the leggy lass makes for a style icon sans debate.

That being said, Deepika has been called out by the fashion police several times for disastrous moments, whenever her stylist is on a holiday. Coping with the trends, Padukone is back with her elegant couture, like the recent all-white ensemble she wore at another promotional event.

The 34-year-old opted for Fyodor Golan’s spring summer 2020 collection dress ensemble paired with nude heels and some quirky accessories. Padukone wore Athena hoops by The Olio Stories that are basically earring made with coins. The offbeat pair costs Rs 8200.