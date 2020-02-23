Paisa bolta hai: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan set for auspicious run

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which had taken a flying start last Friday due to Valentine’s Day, collapsed unceremoniously in its first week. The writing was on the wall on Saturday when the film fell by 40%. On Sunday, instead of showing growth, the movie slid further.

And since Monday, it has witnessed a mind-boggling crash. In fact, no urban love story has been rejected so resoundingly by the audience since Shaandaar in 2015. Had it not been for the good start on Day 1, its life-time business would have been lower than even Bombay Velvet, the biggest disaster of the last decade.

Love Aaj Kal managed to muster just Rs 32 crore net in its first week after the first day collections of Rs 12 crore. The reports are so overwhelmingly abysmal that it will hardly collect anything from here on and is likely to end its run at around Rs 35 crore net.

The producers have made decent profit by selling the film but the all-India distributors, Pen-Marudhar, will suffer massive losses. Pen-Marudhar is a joint venture between Pen Studios and Marudhar Films. They bought Love Aaj Kal for Rs 45 crore and the film needs to do approximately Rs 100 crore net in India for them to break even.

But this is simply impossible now. The distributor share of the film will only be around Rs 18 crore that means a loss of at least Rs 25-27 crore for the distributors.

Love Aaj Kal is the third disaster on the trot for Imtiaz after Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Both these films had also burnt deep holes in the pockets of their distributors.

Total (Week One) — Rs 32,10,00,000

Malang steady but not strong