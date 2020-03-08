Paisa bolta hai: Baaghi 3 takes a roaring start

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 has taken an excellent opening, especially in the mass centres, at the turnstiles. The start in the metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore could have been better but the panic caused due to Coronavirus has dented collections a bit in big cities.

This is easily the best opening by any Bollywood film in 2020 and it is certain to cross Rs 15 crore net on Day 1.The last film of the franchise, Baaghi 2, had clocked up Rs 25 crore on its first day but the collections were propped up by the Good Friday holiday.

Action films are largely front-loaded so it won’t witness an extraordinary spurt over the weekend but the aim would be to hoover up decent growth and then sustain strongly during the weekdays.

Thappad rings intermittently

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad fetched glowing reviews from the critics but the box office serenaded a different tale. After an ordinary start, the collections soared by 75% on Saturday and Sunday also saw good growth which gave trade the hope that it can turn out to be a hit.

But there was a significant dip during the weekdays. The collections dropped by 30% on Monday which would have been pretty good had it opened thunderously, but since the start was poor, it needed to stay as close to Friday’s number, Rs 3 crore, as possible.

The collections dwindled again on Wednesday and Thursday which sealed its fate. The producers have already made profit by selling the digital, satellite and music rights for Rs 34 crore against the budget of Rs 19 crore. However, the theatrical business of the film has left a lot to be desired. Its life-time business will be better than Kangana Ranaut’s Panga but less than Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, both of which were duds anyway.

Friday — Rs 2,75,00,000

Saturday — Rs 4,75,00,000

Sunday — Rs 6,25,00,000

Monday — Rs 2,00,00,000

Tuesday — Rs 2,00,00,000

Wednesday — Rs 1,75,00,000

Thursday — Rs 1,65,00,000

Total (Week One) — Rs 21,15,00,000

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is inauspicious

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan didn’t nosedive in the second week largely because of good business in the Delhi/ NCR region. But the collections in the rest of the country were disappointing. This is Ayushmann Khurrana’s first flop in three years and his stellar run at the box office has come to a screeching halt.

This film has earned approximately Rs 53 crore net in two weeks and is likely to finish below Rs 60 crore net. Overall, it is a below average fare.

Week One — Rs 41,52,00,000

Week Two — Rs 11,85,00,000

Total — Rs 53,37,00,000

Bhoot... suffers box office nightmare