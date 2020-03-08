Paisa bolta hai: Baaghi 3 takes a roaring start

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 has taken an excellent opening, especially in the mass centres, at the turnstiles. The start in the metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore could have been better but the panic caused due to Coronavirus has dented collections a bit in big cities.
This is easily the best opening by any Bollywood film in 2020 and it is certain to cross Rs 15 crore net on Day 1.The last film of the franchise, Baaghi 2, had clocked up Rs 25 crore on its first day but the collections were propped up by the Good Friday holiday.
Action films are largely front-loaded so it won’t witness an extraordinary spurt over the weekend but the aim would be to hoover up decent growth and then sustain strongly during the weekdays.
Thappad rings intermittently
Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad fetched glowing reviews from the critics but the box office serenaded a different tale. After an ordinary start, the collections soared by 75% on Saturday and Sunday also saw good growth which gave trade the hope that it can turn out to be a hit.
But there was a significant dip during the weekdays. The collections dropped by 30% on Monday which would have been pretty good had it opened thunderously, but since the start was poor, it needed to stay as close to Friday’s number, Rs 3 crore, as possible.
The collections dwindled again on Wednesday and Thursday which sealed its fate. The producers have already made profit by selling the digital, satellite and music rights for Rs 34 crore against the budget of Rs 19 crore. However, the theatrical business of the film has left a lot to be desired. Its life-time business will be better than Kangana Ranaut’s Panga but less than Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, both of which were duds anyway.
Friday — Rs 2,75,00,000
Saturday — Rs 4,75,00,000
Sunday — Rs 6,25,00,000
Monday — Rs 2,00,00,000
Tuesday — Rs 2,00,00,000
Wednesday — Rs 1,75,00,000
Thursday — Rs 1,65,00,000
Total (Week One) — Rs 21,15,00,000
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is inauspicious
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan didn’t nosedive in the second week largely because of good business in the Delhi/ NCR region. But the collections in the rest of the country were disappointing. This is Ayushmann Khurrana’s first flop in three years and his stellar run at the box office has come to a screeching halt.
This film has earned approximately Rs 53 crore net in two weeks and is likely to finish below Rs 60 crore net. Overall, it is a below average fare.
Week One — Rs 41,52,00,000
Week Two — Rs 11,85,00,000
Total — Rs 53,37,00,000
Bhoot... suffers box office nightmare
Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship continued to sag in the second week and could only muster approximately Rs 7 crore. The film faced rejection throughout the country and is a loss making proposition for everyone associated.
Its debacle also puts in perspective the star value of Kaushal who was flying high after the stupendous success of Uri — The Surgical Strike which had netted Rs 250 crore net in India last year. It’s evident that the success of that film was due to sharp direction by Aditya Dhar and the nationalistic fervour which had swept the country.
The fact that Bhoot... couldn’t even manage a decent opening despite being the next release of Kaushal after Uri... says a lot about his box office standing. The trade wasn’t expecting a Rs 200 crore grosser from Kaushal anyway but the life-time business of just Rs 30 crore net is an extremely poor result.
Week One — Rs 22,61,00,000
Week Two — Rs 6,85,00,000
Total — Rs 29,46,00,000
Tanhaji, an all-time blockbuster in Maharashtra
Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior has become only the second Bollywood film in the last 20 years to chalk up more than one crore footfalls (number of tickets sold) in Maharashtra. Sunny Deol’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was the last Bollywood film to attain this feat.
Gadar..., however, did bumper business throughout the country and emerged an all-time blockbuster across India, while Tanhaji is an all-time blockbuster only in Maharashtra. In many circuits, in fact, it is just about average.
But due to mind-boggling, unprecedented run in Maharashtra and Mumbai circuit, it has become a huge grosser as Mumbai circuit contributes the largest chunk of business in India.
Mumbai circuit usually contributes 35%-40% business of any Bollywood film, but in the case of Tanhaji, it is 55% which is simply incredible.
After eight weeks, it has raked in Rs.269 crore net in India and is the biggest blockbuster of Ajay Devgn’s career.
(The writer is a news ninja who feasts on cricket, cinema and politics — not necessarily in that order)
