Paisa bolta hai: Angrezi Medium gets Box Office grammar wrong

Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium has opened to a tepid start across India. The collections are no doubt affected by Coronavirus scare but even after accounting for that, the opening is extremely shoddy.

The body blow for the film came from the announcement by the Delhi government that cinema halls in the city would remain shut till March 31. So, Angrezi Medium has not released in Delhi city which was to be its watering hole.

The first instalment of the franchise Hindi Medium had become a hit largely because of terrific business in Delhi/ NCR region. But by a quirk of fate, Angrezi Medium has been denied the release in the city where it was expected to outperform. The start, however, in Noida and Gurugram is much better than the rest of the country.

Due to dull opening, Coronavirus scare, mixed word-of-mouth and maladroit release, the prospect of the film is bleak. The first day collections are expected to be less than Rs.5 crore net in India and unless the weekend spawns a monumental spurt, Angrezi Medium looks like a lost cause.

Baaghi 3 is a successful rebellion

Though not a blockbuster like its predecessor, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 did well enough in its first week to be called a success. The Holi period certainly propped it up during the crucial weekdays but it was compensated by the loss it copped due to Coronavirus panic.

It was trashed by the critics upon its release but the fact that it didn’t crash after Day 1 exemplifies that a section of the audience has taken a liking to it. Collections are sturdy in mass pockets while metro cities are comme ci comme ca.

The film has notched up Rs.87 crore net in the first week and if it manages to sustain robustly in the second week, it would emerge as a clean hit. The flip side, however, is the closure of cinema halls in Delhi till March 31 which would affect its business in the second week.

Friday – Rs.17,50,00,000

Saturday – Rs.15,50,00,000

Sunday – Rs.19,75,00,000

Monday – Rs.8,75,00,000

Tuesday – Rs.13,50,00,000

Wednesday – Rs.7,50,00,000

Thursday – Rs.4,75,00,000

Total – Rs.87,25,00,000

Thappad echoes at ticket counters

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad has resonated with a section of the audience and has proved to be a profitable venture. Though it’s not a big grosser or a huge hit, it has earned profits for people associated with it. Also, it held appreciably in its second week and didn’t nosedive like many folks in the trade had predicted.

Its life-time business is certain to be higher than Deepika Padukone’s Chhapak and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga which is a big feat for a Taapsee Pannu film.

Week one – Rs.20,89,00,000

Week two – Rs.8,40,00,000

Total – Rs.29,29,00,000

Coronavirus menace spooks Bollywood

The Coronavirus fear has gripped the producers and stars in Bollywood. The scare was building up gradually since the past three weeks, but has now grown into full-bloom trepidation after the Delhi government ordered closure of cinema halls in the city till March 31. Theatres are also shut in Bihar (till March 31), Kerala and Jammu, and many other states might follow suit.

The first Coronavirus death in India was confirmed on Thursday and the fear among common people has escalated exponentially. Most of the people are cancelling their travel plans and are eschewing public places. The schools and colleges in many cities are shut down. The footfalls at the airports have decreased significantly.

Keeping all these factors in mind, Rohit Shetty has postponed the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi which was slated to hit the screens on March 24. Many other producers are also toying with the idea of postponing the release of their films. No one is sure how the situation in the coming days is going to unfold – whether the Coronavirus threat would tail off or soar.

There are murmurs that Kabir Khan might also push the release of ‘83 which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The announced release date of the film is April 10, so Kabir still has time to ponder and arrive at a decision.

The overhaul of release dates might throw the marketing and publicity budget of upcoming releases out of gear. For example, the promotions of Sooryavanshi have been in full swing from last 15 days and since the release date is now pushed, the producers would need to shell out more dough to sustain the interest of the audience till the new release date.

Angrezi Medium, which has released on March 13, couldn’t postpone the release because its prints were already distributed to the exhibitors. As explained above in the column, it is likely to suffer a big loss because of closure of cinema halls in Delhi.

There have been cases in the past, though at a regional level, when films suffered due to unforeseen reasons such as floods. Due to the outbreak of Plague in Surat in August-September 1994, the collections took a hit in South Gujarat. But these are regional cases. It is perhaps for the first time that a pandemic is affecting the business of Bollywood movies at an all-India level.