'Pagal toh woh hain': Anushka Sharma lauds man for defending injured dog despite being called 'mad'

Anushka Sharma is among the many stars who are animal lovers. She is often seen advocating the rights of animals and raising her voice against animal cruelty.

She recently shared a heart-warming video on Instagram story of a man showing love to a puppy, despite being called ‘pagal’ for it.

The video, said to be shot in the Old Delhi area, shows a man holding a puppy in his arms even as those around him ridiculed him for it. However, the man continued to defend the pet and urged everyone to take care of the loving creatures. The man gave the puppy a kiss on his paw when another man nearby called him ‘mad’. The video was shared by Humans of Delhi on Instagram.

The actress hailed the man and praised him for his act. She wrote, "Pagal toh woh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein. Aap toh..."

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in a upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. Anushka also was spotted at a ground as she began net practice to step into the shoes of a female cricketer.

In the Netflix film, Anushka will be seen playing a character inspired by former Indian female cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:25 PM IST