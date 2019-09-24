'Padman' producer Prernaa Arora out on bail

Bollywood producer Prernaa Arora who was arrested after allegedly duping another producer Vashu Bhagnani for over Rs 30 crores, is now out of the prison on bail. After spending over eight months behind the bar, Prernaa now says it has taught her many things. In a recent interview, she went on to apologise to anyone she has hurt, including Vashu Bhagnani and also stated that she was in need of a mentor who could show her the right way. Prernaa also admitted to have made more than one mistake.

Founded by her and Arjun N. Kapoor, her banner KriArj Entertainment first produced Akshay Kumar‘s Rustom in 2016. That followed with two more films of Akshay, i.e. Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It looked like Prernaa, one of the youngest producers in Bollywood, was having a steady go as she announced a handful of promising projects including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s Fanney Khan and John Abraham‘s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. However, Prernaa soon got into a tiff with the makers of John’s film which not only resulted in numerous delays in the film’s release but also led to a legal spat. To make it worse, Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment soon accused her of financial discrepancies. The Mumbai Economical Offence Wing took her in custody.

Prernaa, who also produced Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath and co-produced Anushka Sharma‘s home production Pari, says she is back to produce more films although she will take some time to settle down. She also thanked her parents for standing by her at the time of crisis.