Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra passes away; PM Modi condoles demise

Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra passed away due to a heart attack in St. Stephen's Hospital in Delhi. The news of his death has been confirmed by his family member reported news agency ANI.

Belonging to the Benaras gharana, Pandit Rajan Mishra, along with brother Sajan Mishra have performed for both Indian and global audiences for decades now. Born in 1951, Rajan Mishra was born and brought up in Varanasi. Along with his brother, he received his musical training under his father Hanuman Prasad Mishra, their grandfather’s brother Bade Ram Das Ji Mishra, and their uncle, sarangi virtuoso, Gopal Prasad Mishra.

PM Modi expressed grief over his demise and offered condolences. The PM on Twitter wrote, "The death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji, who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing, is very sad. Mishraji's association with the Banaras Gharana is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to him in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"