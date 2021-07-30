‘Packets of intoxication’: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Jay Sean’s English version of ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’

The Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” will clock 26 years this year since its release in 1995.
The Aditya Chopra directorial tells the love story of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol) who live in the UK. The film kicked off the trend of NRI romances on the Bollywood screen, and also reorganised romance in Hindi cinema forever.
Not to mention, the film’s music is also a favourite among fans across the world. Recently, singer Jay Sean decided to give the Hindi track “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” a hilarious twist.
Jay shared a video on Instagram where he’s singing the song, but with its English lyrics. He captioned it as, “Not quite the same innit. I deeply apologize if I have ruined this song for ur forever. However, I will continue to do these coz they give me jokes.”
The hysterical clip received laughter emojis from actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
“Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The music was composed by Jatin-Lalit, with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi.
Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film also featured Amrish Puri, Fardi Dalal, Mandira Bedi, Anupam Kher, and Parmeet Sethi.
Last year, to mark the 25 years of its release, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" was re-released in countries like Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the US, the UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland among others.