'Paatal Lok' actor Abhishek Banerjee to make Telugu debut with Anand Deverakonda's next

Abhishek Banerjee who is making his debut in Telugu films feels shooting for a Telugu film is like revisiting his childhood.
In the last of couple of years Bollywood has seen the growth and establishment of a talented actor like Abhishek Banerjee. Starting out as a funny character in all his movies to proving his versatility, Banerjee achieved it all in a short span of time. The actor is now all set to feature in a Telugu film, which will be helmed by K. V. Guhan.
On working in a Telugu film, Abhishek shared, "Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu is where I spent a considerable amount of my childhood and I grew up watching Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. So in a way shooting for a Telugu film is like going back to childhood."
He continued, "It feels good to know that your talent is getting recognition across industries, I am also very excited to work alongside Anand Deverakonda. I look forward to this project."
The film Abhishek is set to feature in is a Telugu thriller film and the actor has a meaty and interesting role in this project. Fans will get to see Abhishek in a never seen before avatar. He will be working alongside Anand Deverakonda and Manasa Radhakrishnan in the film, which will be directed by K.V. Guhan.
Abhishek has six projects under his belt in the likes of 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Bhediya', 'Aankh Micholi' , 'Helmet', 'Dostana 2' and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's untitled anthology.
