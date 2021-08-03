'Paatal Lok' actor Abhishek Banerjee to make Telugu debut with Anand Deverakonda's next

Abhishek Banerjee who is making his debut in Telugu films feels shooting for a Telugu film is like revisiting his childhood.

In the last of couple of years Bollywood has seen the growth and establishment of a talented actor like Abhishek Banerjee. Starting out as a funny character in all his movies to proving his versatility, Banerjee achieved it all in a short span of time. The actor is now all set to feature in a Telugu film, which will be helmed by K. V. Guhan.

On working in a Telugu film, Abhishek shared, "Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu is where I spent a considerable amount of my childhood and I grew up watching Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. So in a way shooting for a Telugu film is like going back to childhood."