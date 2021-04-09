'Paas mat aana': Sara Ali Khan requests paparazzi to back off amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted by the paparazzi on Friday as she arrived at a gym in Mumbai's Santacruz area.
The pictures show the 'Coolie No 1' actress requesting the camerapersons to stay away from her. A worrisome Sara is seen making hand gestures as she asks signals them to not come any closer.
However, Sara is seen getting down from her car without wearing a mask.
After the pictures were shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, netizens called her out for not wearing a mask.
A user wrote, "Ha to behen mask pehen le..."
"And she's been educating people to wear masks n maintain distancing for so long! N not getting spotted unnecessarily also," commented another.
A netizen questioned, "Didi ka mask kaha hai?"
This comes a day after Mumbai saw a single-day spike of 8,938 cases. On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases.
Due to a sharp rise in COVID cases, Mumbai's BMC on Thursday imposed a weekend lockdown in the city until further orders.
With 1,26,789 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload reached 9,10,319 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re'.
The filming of the movie started in December last year.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)