'Oxygen aapka haq hai': Sonu Sood promises to send cylinder for COVID-19 positive patient in 10 minutes

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, on Monday, came to a Twitter user's aid after the latter sought oxygen for his Covid-positive father.

Saying that an oxygen cylinder will be delivered at his home in 10 minutes, Sonu said, "Oxygen is your right."

Responding to the user who'd asked for help, Sonu tweeted: "What kind of favour? Oxygen is your right. Cylinder will reach home in 10 minutes."