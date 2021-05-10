'Oxygen aapka haq hai': Sonu Sood promises to send cylinder for COVID-19 positive patient in 10 minutes

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, on Monday, came to a Twitter user's aid after the latter sought oxygen for his Covid-positive father.
Saying that an oxygen cylinder will be delivered at his home in 10 minutes, Sonu said, "Oxygen is your right."
Responding to the user who'd asked for help, Sonu tweeted: "What kind of favour? Oxygen is your right. Cylinder will reach home in 10 minutes."
Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The actor and his team have been actively working for people who are trying to arrange certain types of relief amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.
Earlier on Monday, when a netizen called Sonu Sood 'the oxygen supply of India', he replied: "My country My duty."
Sood recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital, and also arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.
He had also helped cricketer Suresh Raina after the latter sought oxygen for his aunt in Meerut, who was hospitalised due to COVID-19.
"Anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family. I want to tell them. You didn't fail, We did," Sonu had tweeted last week.
