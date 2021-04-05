'Oversmartness ki dukaan': Kangana trolled for not wearing mask after opining on Maha weekend lockdown

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who's awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi', was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai, on Monday.
Video shared by a popular paparazzo shows the 'Panga' actress getting down from her car without wearing a mask. She's also seen posing for the paparazzi.
The clip also shows Ranaut leaving the studio without a mask.
After the video was shared on social media, several users slammed the 'Queen' actress for ignoring the current COVID-19 crisis and flouting rules.
A user wrote: "Where is mask ma'am you always give gayan to other people?"
"Fine her for not wearing mask. Is she different from other citizen? Covid proof," wrote another.
A comment read, "Why is this lady always without mask? She would have lectured other celebs if they had done so!"
On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.
Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.
Reacting to the news, Kangana tweeted: "Right after this meeting he closed the theatres for whole month, such a shame, why can’t world’s best CM announce complete lockdown for a week and break the chain of virus transmission. This partial lockdown is not stopping the virus but only the business."
Kanagana's 'Thalaivi' is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23.