'Overacting kar raha hai': Varun Dhawan claps back at troll who called his COVID-19 diagnosis 'fake'

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, tested positive for coronavirus last week. On Monday, urged people to be "extra careful" amid the pandemic and said he could have taken more precautions to safeguard himself against the disease. However, it seems like the trolls couldn’t believe the actor’s diagnosis calling it “fake.”

Dhawan, 33, addressed his diagnosis for the first time in an Instagram post.

"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," he wrote alongside his selfie.