'Overacting kar raha hai': Varun Dhawan claps back at troll who called his COVID-19 diagnosis 'fake'

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, tested positive for coronavirus last week. On Monday, urged people to be "extra careful" amid the pandemic and said he could have taken more precautions to safeguard himself against the disease. However, it seems like the trolls couldn’t believe the actor’s diagnosis calling it “fake.”
Dhawan, 33, addressed his diagnosis for the first time in an Instagram post.
"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," he wrote alongside his selfie.
The actor, who will next be seen in the remake version of 1995 hit "Coolie No 1", said he is grateful to well-wishers for their unending love.
"I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you," Dhawan added.
In the comment section, a user wrote, "Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai."
Varun clapped back by replying, “Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don’t have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer throught your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son.”
The actor tested positive for COVID-19 alongside his "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta while they shooting for the film in Chandigarh.
